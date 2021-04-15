Chelsea Clinton Agrees Republicans Are ‘Lunatics’ – Brags Democrats Are ‘In The Business Of Solutions’

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, went on “The View” on Thursday to slam Republicans and to brag that Democrats are “in the business of solutions.”

“Chelsea, after four years of GOP control, a new Gallup poll shows Democrats reaching new popularity,” cohost Sunny Hostin asked her. “John Boehner was here Monday claiming his party had been taken over by, quote, ‘kooks and lunatics’ who wanted to blow up Washington. Do you agree that’s why we’re seeing this swing to the Democratic Party?”

“I think we’re seeing more Americans join the Democratic Party because we’re in the business of solutions. We hear every day from the White House kind of what their plans are on infrastructure,” Chelsea replied. “Infrastructure is repairing our bridges and tunnels. It’s also supporting the care in our country. Too often, the men and women who provide care for older Americans and youngest Americans aren’t sufficiently compensated and protected.”

“It’s the infrastructure of high-speed internet. It’s the necessary infrastructure that is not only climate-smart but hopefully, will help do more than stop climate change, but really preserve our environment long into the future,” she added. “I think it’s more that Americans are responding to that, to prognosis pragmatic solutions. That being said, I would agree with former Speaker John Boehner’s diagnosis of what has gone wrong, but the also opportunities for what can go right moving forward.”

During this same interview, Chelsea claimed that former President Donald Trump “claim credit for the enormous progress” his administration made with the COVID-19 vaccine if he released photos of himself getting vaccinated.

“I still wish that they would release photographs of President Trump and Mrs. Trump being vaccinated, because I think it’s the right thing to do — full stop,” Chelsea said. “It’s also I think really important that we know white Republican men are currently the most vaccine weary, the least likely to say that they would be willing to get a COVID vaccine.”

“Right now we know President Trump remains the most popular figure for that demographic, so I do think that it would make a real difference if he were to claim credit for the enormous progress that his administration did help enable through Operation Warp Speed, if you were willing to kind of be a poster child of vaccines and vaccinations, because I think that it would make a difference,” she continued.