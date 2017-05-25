Obama Lectures Trump Over Walls, Builds One Around D.C. Home

Former President Barack Obama joined German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to lecture the western world, and ostensibly President Donald Trump, on the supposed benefits of opening their borders to the world — not three full days after the child of Libyan migrants blew himself up at a concert filled with teenagers and children in Manchester.

Speaking in front of the Brandenburg Gate as part of an event commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Obama told the crowd that problems abroad must become the problems of western people and took a not-so-subtle jab at Trump.

“We can’t isolate ourselves: we can’t hide behind a wall.”

“One way we can do a better job is to create more opportunities for people in their home countries,” Obama said. “If there are disruptions in these countries, if there is bad governance, if there is war or if there is poverty, in this new world that we live in we can’t isolate ourselves: we can’t hide behind a wall.”

Earlier this year, however, it was reported that Obama was preparing to do just that. In January, TMZ reported that the Obamas were constructing a large brick wall around their swanky new D.C. residence.

A “child on the other side of the border is no less worthy of love and compassion than my own child, we can’t distinguish between them in terms of their worth and inherent dignity and that they’re deserving of shelter and love and education and opportunity,” Obama said.

The lecture from the former president also came just one day after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) revealed Custom and Border Patrol, at the direction of the Obama administration, knowingly released at least 16 illegal aliens who were members of the brutal criminal gang MS-13. Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, became aware of the scandalous decision to release the gang-members thanks to a DHS whistleblower.

“CBP apprehended them, knew they were MS-13 gang members, and they processed and disbursed them into our communities,” Johnson said Wednesday at a committee hearing.

Trump meanwhile is meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels Thursday and will press western leaders to become more cooperative and aggressive in the fight against radical Islam.