Census Bureau: Median Incomes Climbing for First Time Since 2007

After a lost decade, Americans finally have begun making real gains, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The agency released data on income, poverty and health insurance for 2016. The highlights include:

The median household income was $59,000, up 3.2 percent from 2015.

The poverty rate in 2016 ticked down by .8 percentage points to 12.7 percent. There were 40.6 million people living in poverty.

The supplemental poverty rate — a measure developed during President Barack Obama’s administration as a better measure of poverty — was 13.9 percent, slightly less than in 2015. (The statistic is based on whether people have enough money to pay for basic needs.)

The number of Americans who did not have health insurance for the entire year was 281 million, or about 8.8 percent, a decline of .3 points from 2015.

Last year, the Census Bureau reported that the median household income rose 5.2 percent between 2014 and 2015, the first gains since 2007. The financial collapse the following year triggered the Great Recession, the effects of which lingered for most of Obama’s presidency and hammered the middle class.

It also was the first year since the recession that the poverty rate was no statistically different than it was before the crash in 2007.

The income gains were fairly broad. For the second year in a row, median income rose for households headed by Hispanics, non-Hispanic whites and blacks. Asian-Americans had the highest median income of any group, $81,400, but it was not statistically different than the previous year.

Households gained the most on the Northeast and West, but the median income was essentially flat in the Midwest and actually declined in the South.