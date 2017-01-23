Trump Team Eyes Rapid, Transformative Action

President Donald Trump took the weekend off after his inauguration. But make no mistake — come Monday, the new president is expected to take a number of steps that could dramatically reshape federal policy in an array of areas.

Within hours of being sworn in, the president withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services to effectively stop enforcing the individual mandate in Obamacare.

If individuals are not required to participate, only the sick and indigent will, setting up what experts suggest would be a death spiral that will force insurance companies out of the market.

But the real action starts Monday, when Trump is expected to withdraw the U.S. from both the Paris Climate Accords and the nuclear deal with Iran.

At the U.N., he is expected to push to overturn the recent resolution that condemned Israel for settlement-building. According to Myron Ebell of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, who worked on the transition, Trump also is expected to pull U.S. funding from all U.N. climate programs, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Panel on Climate Change, and the Green Climate Fund.

Domestically, he is expected to scrap the Clean Power Plan and abandon the new Waters of the United States rule, both of which have been temporarily halted by courts. He also is expected to quickly approve the Keystone XL Pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline, both of which were stalled by the Obama administration.

Judge Anthony Napolitano said on Fox News Trump told him he plans to sign more than 200 executive orders on Monday. By comparison, President Obama signed fewer than 1,000 over his entire two terms.

The list has not been finalized, but Napolitano said one order will reset the level of parts-per-million before Clean Air Act provisions kick in and another will rescind the Obama rule that sale of even one firearm was enough to make one a gun dealer.

Beyond that, others in and near the transition say changes will run the gamut from eliminating rules to resetting funding and investigative priorities to overhauling America's position in the world.

And, according to The Hill, incoming administration officials have begun notifying departments to expect breathtaking reductions in programs and funding.

A working group tasked with putting together President Trump's first budget documents has begun to single out programs to be eliminated, defunded, or to have their budgets cut and to make the plans known to career staffers at agencies and at the White House. Trump's Cabinet picks have not seen the plans, but they will be able to review and perhaps appeal some before they are enacted.

According to the report, Trump plans to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.

He plans to target corporate welfare in the Commerce Department by proposing to eliminate the Minority Business Development Agency, the Economic Development Administration, the International Trade Administration, and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

At Justice, the plan may include eliminating the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, Violence Against Women Grants, and the Legal Services Corporation — programs which all have been accused of straying far from their original mission. DOJ may also see reductions in funding for the civil rights and environmental and natural resources divisions.

In total, the plan described in The Hill's report would save $10.5 trillion over the next 10 years.

This effort by the Trump transition team to downsize government was spearheaded by two alums of The Heritage Foundation who also both had worked for Vice-President Pence, and its recommendations draw heavily from "Mandate for Leadership" – Heritage's blueprint for conservative federal policymaking by the new president.

"Mandate for Leadership" was completed before Trump was even the Republican nominee, and it likely would be collecting dust on the foundation's shelves if Hillary Clinton had won. But because Trump won and has leaned heavily on the think tank for transition, landing, and, it now appears, permanent appointees, the policy suggestions it includes are likely to gain steam in the days and weeks ahead.

According to the Heritage analysis, Obama regulations that caused more employees to be eligible for overtime and that made it easier to consider franchise restaurant workers as employees of both the franchisee and main company should be among the first on the chopping block.

Other suggestions likely to happen early include reinstating the Mexico City Policy, which prohibits funding of abortions overseas; reinstating work requirements for the Temporary Assistance for Families in Need program; revoking cost-sharing payments to insurance companies for Obamacare; and rescinding the Obama administration gender policy on school restrooms.

It is widely expected he will unveil a raft of regulatory changes to begin to wind down Obamacare, including allowing employers to offer defined contribution plans, in which they pay toward insurance the employee purchases.

Others are in the works, including perhaps overturning a regulation that went final only last Wednesday that is designed to prevent states from eliminating funding for Planned Parenthood. And the only thing slowing them down is the staffing process.

"I have heard they want to do some of these actions right away, but then they realized there are going to be few people at the agencies to answer questions," said Grace-Marie Turner, president of the Galen Institute, which studies health policy. "So they're more likely to wait until next week,"

On immigration, Trump is expected to begin delivering on his promise to deport illegal aliens who commit further crimes in the U.S. by rescinding the rule Obama enacted to allow those with children here to remain.

The Heritage blueprint calls for Trump to move administration of the food stamps program to the Department of Health and Human Services, where most other welfare programs are housed. It is now administered by the Department of Agriculture, which means its appropriation is considered along with that for farm programs.

Conservatives say this has created an alliance of farm-state members of Congress and those from high-poverty areas to push for ever-higher federal spending. Trump is expected to call for reducing spending in both programs.

The document calls for going after corporate welfare in the energy sector by calling for an end to subsidies for wind, solar, or biomass fuels and ending the government's renewable portfolio standard — the rule that requires government agencies to derive given percentages of their fuel from renewable sources.

It also calls for the end of the Sustainable Communities program, a partnership between the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Energy that promotes use of alternative energy sources in government facilities.

In addition, it recommends elimination of the "social cost of carbon" element to federal cost estimates, and his budget will include reduced requests for funding for greenhouse gas emissions programs.

Heritage and a number of other groups have recommended Trump move to limit sue-and-settle lawsuits, in which the government encourages outside groups to sue then pre-arranges settlements that have the effect of enacting law without the approval of the legislative or executive branch.

Heritage also recommends Trump restore conscience protections — such as allowing bakers to refuse to bake cakes for gay weddings or designers to refuse to make gowns for the first lady. And he is expected to make quick work of regulations within Obamacare that require faith-based organizations, such as the Little Sisters of the Poor, to provide birth control for their employees.

Mandate for Leadership also calls for a no-new-federal-lands policy, revoking federal fracking regulations, and opening energy exploration on the outer continental shelves.

It's a giddy time for policymakers and analysts on the right because, in short order, their work over the last 20 years or more seems on the brink of becoming the law of the land. And Americans too young for the Reagan years are about to find out what conservative governance is all about.