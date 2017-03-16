Faith in Sports Is Added to ESPN’s Lineup

An ESPN affiliate in Philadelphia will launch a “faith in sports” talk radio program next month.

“Faith on the Field,” hosted by Associated Press sports writer Rob Maaddi, will debut April 6 as an hour-long program on AM 610. The broadcast will air Thursday nights from 7-8 p.m. ET.

“I want to keep working to increase the Kingdom, to take my story and the Lord’s message to a bigger audience,” Maaddi, a Christian, told The Christian Post.

Maaddi’s show will also be available on radio apps iHeart and TuneIn, as well as via podcast.

The research firm American Insights has found that 95 percent of "faith-driven consumers" say faith is a major influence on their entertainment choices. Of faith-driven consumers, 62 percent say they would watch additional hours of TV and movies each week if there were more faith-friendly options — while 55 percent say there are not enough faith-friendly entertainment options in the market.

While this research may not apply directly to the talk radio industry, a faith-focused radio show is sure to catch the eye of Christians looking for faith-friendly forms of entertainment. The new program on ESPN's affiliate will be a way for professional athletes to talk about the influence of God in their lives.

Phil Moser, a pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Sewell, New Jersey, and Doug Horton will co-host the show with Maaddi, The Christian Post reported. It also noted that Christian athletes from around the country will be invited as guests on the show. Maaddi currently hosts the Rob Maaddi Show on Philly's 610 Sports radio.

Maaddi has been a Philadelphia sports writer since 2000. He covers the National Football League for the AP; he is also a Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies beat writer. He is the author of several books, including three children's books on sports, and "Football Faith: 52 NFL Stars Reflect on Their Faith." He just released the book "Baseball Faith: 52 MLB Stars Reflect on Their Faith" this month.

"I have a strong network of players, hall of famers, MVPs, all-stars, thanks to 'Football Faith' and 'Baseball Faith,'" Maaddi told The Christian Post.

Maaddi and his wife, Remy, live in southern New Jersey with their twin daughters. A few years back, the couple was featured on the WeTV reality show "Bridezillas," which focused on the couple's wedding day. After that, the couple also appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp: Bridezillas Reunion."